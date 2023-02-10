Skipping day 2023: Everything you need to know about one of Scarborough's oldest traditions

Taking place on Tuesday 21 February will see the annual events which Scarborough celebrates pancake day with.

The traditional skipping will take place on Foreshore Road, where local schools will participate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual fancy dress Pancake Races, which are organised by Scarborough Borough Council in partnership with This is the Coast, will take place on Aberdeen Walk.

Skipping will take place on Foreshore Road.

Councillor Eric Broadbent, Scarborough Mayor, will ring the pancake bell located on North Street at 12 noon, and the race starts at 12.15.

Scarborough Sea Cadets will also be serving up pancakes for the hungry skippers at their unit on East Sandgate, from 12noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s pancake races saw Great British Bake Off stars Freya Cox and Lizzie Acker reach the semi-final, but Huntriss Row McDonald’s beat Boyes to the Golden Frying Pan.

Find out how to get involved here.

Some careful flipping as the Bumblebee looks on during last year's race.

When did the Shrove Tuesday traditions originate from?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tradition goes back to at least 1903 and there are various theories as to how it started.

The first is that at this time of year fishermen would sort their ropes and nets and give those not fit for fishing to children to play with.

It could also be to do with Ball Day which was when stalls would line the foreshore selling children's toys, including skipping ropes.