Skipsea Chapel’s final service

The final service of celebration and worship at Skipsea Methodist Chapel will be held on Sunday, June 19 at 3pm. Image courtesy of Google Maps

The farewell celebration service will be held on Sunday, June 19 at 3pm, led by Rev Ian Greenfield.

Refreshments will be served afterwards at the village hall on Bridlington Road.

Rev Greenfield said: “It is always with the greatest sadness that a decision is made to close a place of worship.

The present chapel opened in March 1910 at a cost of around £800. Photo submitted by Ian Banks

“Methodism has had a voice in Skipsea since 1801 and a chapel has been on the site since 1823.

“The decision to close a chapel or a church is never one that is taken lightly, and it is not for want of dedicated worshippers or the possibilities of missional outreach into the community.

“Indeed, Skipsea ‘Toddle Time’ now meets in the village hall, and services of celebration held on the village green were usually well supported and appreciated.

“The decision to close was made by the trustees of Skipsea Methodist Church because certain offices need to be held in order to keep a place of worship open, and there have been insufficient active members to hold those offices.

“It is not a situation unique to Skipsea, or indeed Methodism as a whole, nor is it the reserve of the smaller village chapel. Larger churches and other denominations are facing the same challenges.

“Skipsea Methodist Church has been a place of prayer, of preaching and of bible study; a place where Baptisms and funerals have been conducted and where the Sacrament of Holy Communion has been shared.

“It has been a place of caring, fellowship and love for one another, a place of rejoicing, and a place of sanctuary.

“Our final service of celebration and worship will be held on Sunday, June 19 at 3pm, so please come along and meet with us, sing with us, say ‘Thank You!’ with us for all the years that the chapel has been there for the community in good times and bad. And then come and enjoy refreshments with us down at the village hall following the service.

“Peace and blessings to you all.”

The first Methodists recorded in Skipsea were in 1801 when there were 10 members.

It’s believed that the original Methodist Chapel in Skipsea was built in 1823.

This chapel probably had a balcony giving a total of 194 seats. It is recorded that on March 30, 1851, around 140 people attended the evening service at the chapel.

The present Chapel opened in March 1910, built by Mr W H (Harry) Cammidge at a cost of about £800.

This new chapel could seat about 100 people.