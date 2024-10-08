Skipsea Village Hall ‘very grateful’ for two new grants that will support their work in the community

Skipsea Village Hall has secured two grants. Image: Google Maps

The Skipsea Village Hall is celebrating after landing two more grants to help with the venue’s smooth running.

The charity was awarded £3,900 from the UK Government's VGSE Energy Efficiency Scheme, which is administered by Groundwork UK.

This will fund the replacement of 31 existing fluorescent light fittings with much more energy efficient LED ones in the village hall’s two main public spaces, the Seminar Room and Windsor Hall.

It has been estimated the new units will reduce the hall's electricity bill by £875 each year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over one tonne each year.

Jonathan Platt, treasurer at the hall, said: "This really makes this a very sustainable project and it is great to see the UK government supporting such worthy projects.”

The venue also secured £4,700 from East Riding Council's Do It for East Riding Community Grant towards its Active Toddlers and Warm Space Project which will run from October to December 2024.

This grant will contribute over £3,000 to the replacement of 33 old, heavy folding tables with 33 new tilt-top tables on castors.

The remainder of the grant will be used for volunteer training, including at least one to deliver fitness sessions, and a weekly Warm Space from 4 October to 10am-1pm, which will include a free two course meal and activities to December 20.

Mr Platt added: "This grant will be a real shot in the arm to our weekly toddler group and enable the recommencement of Warm Space, which last winter helped over 70 different individuals, served approximately 400 meals and provided a variety of activities including tabletop games, quizzes, skittles, New Age Kurling, Boccia, table tennis and target archery. We are very grateful to East Riding of Yorkshire Council for their support.”