Skydiving National Championships will return to Bridlington area - find out more here

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national competition runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11 at Skydive GB Parachute Club in Grindale.

Following the successful return of National Championships to the area last year, sporting legends from across the UK and even the world are to again descend on the club for the competition.

Bill Rule, chairman of Skydive GB Parachute Club, said: “Last year we saw the return of competitive skydiving to the club. Thanks to the success of the 2021 event, we were welcomed by British Skydiving, our sport’s governing body, to play host for the second consecutive year.

“If you’re interested in the vibrant sport we call skydiving, we welcome you to visit the club and see the competition. Who knows, one year it could be you taking part!”

The competition sees experienced parachutists aim for a 16cm pad, with a 2cm centre spot on a specially designed air-filled tuffet.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lowest accumulated scores go on to win the individual or team competitions and be crowned National Champions.

As well as the ‘Classic’ category with specially designed accuracy parachutes, parachutists with a more conventional style parachute will be able to enter a ‘Sport’ category where they aim for a larger 40cm target.

This additional category makes the competition much more accessible to less experienced skydivers and gives them a real insight in to the discipline.