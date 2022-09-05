Skydiving National Championships will return to Bridlington area - find out more here
A national competition in skydiving is set to return to this area as Skydive GB Parachute Club near Bridlington hosts the National Championships in Accuracy for 2022.
Following the successful return of National Championships to the area last year, sporting legends from across the UK and even the world are to again descend on the club for the competition.
Bill Rule, chairman of Skydive GB Parachute Club, said: “Last year we saw the return of competitive skydiving to the club. Thanks to the success of the 2021 event, we were welcomed by British Skydiving, our sport’s governing body, to play host for the second consecutive year.
“If you’re interested in the vibrant sport we call skydiving, we welcome you to visit the club and see the competition. Who knows, one year it could be you taking part!”
The competition sees experienced parachutists aim for a 16cm pad, with a 2cm centre spot on a specially designed air-filled tuffet.
The lowest accumulated scores go on to win the individual or team competitions and be crowned National Champions.
As well as the ‘Classic’ category with specially designed accuracy parachutes, parachutists with a more conventional style parachute will be able to enter a ‘Sport’ category where they aim for a larger 40cm target.
This additional category makes the competition much more accessible to less experienced skydivers and gives them a real insight in to the discipline.
The competition runs 9 – 11 September at Skydive GB Parachute Club, Grindale.