Sleights School youngster publishes first book at age of six - with proceeds going to help Zambezi Sunrise Trust

Coby Mortimer, 6, with the book he has written.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A six-year-old pupil of Sleights School has written his first book – and decided to donate all proceeds from the initial book launch to his school’s chosen charity, the Zambezi Sunrise Trust.

Coby Mortimer has written Horrors To The Island: An Adventure of Zombies, Dinosaurs, and Treasure Beyond Imagination! which sees fearless young explorer Benny the Brave on a mission to uncover the lost treasure of the dreaded Master Zombie.

Armed with your wits, a trusty jetpack, and an arsenal of clever gadgets, you’ll journey through a dangerous world of zombie animals, rampaging dinosaurs, and unexpected UFO encounters.

Coby’s dad Chris Mortimer, who illustrated the book, said it was an amazing achievement for someone so young.

Coby Mortimer reading his book.

"He’s always loved reading and wanted to write his own book,” he said.

"I set it up on my laptop, left him to it for a couple of hours and he'd done loads and he carried on doing it for the summer holidays until he’d completed it.

"I said it was absolutely amazing.

"I edited it a little, but not too much, you can tell it’s been written by him.

"I printed it out and did the illustrations for him, I started researching and realised you can self-publish on Amazon.

"When talking about the money, I wanted him to choose – I said he could buy a Nintendo Switch or give to charity and he said 'do you know what, they need the money more than we do’.

"What a guy. It just took off from there.”

Sleights School ordered a copy for their school library so Coby’s classmates can enjoy it.

In fact, the school’s Learners Class are thrilled to have a published author among them and are all really proud of Coby, who lives in Sneatonthorpe, who delighted in sharing his adventure story in class.

The book is aimed at readers of three to nine years.

The Zambezi Sunshine Trust is an organisation which supports education and community development in Zambia.

You can visit https://amzn.eu/d/ibxoOmp to buy Coby’s book and support the trust’s work.

The school’s link with Zambezi Sunrise Trust teaches the children the value of helping others and they can see first hand the impact of their work.

Visit https://www.zambezisunrisetrust.co.uk to learn more.