Slight decrease in Scarborough Covid cases as experts urge eligible residents to get booster jabs

Though not at their lowest point, cases of Covid-19 are currently lower than they were a month ago.

Weekly cases in Scarborough are currently at 48.7 infections per 100,000 people, according to the most recent figures published by the NHS.

A month ago, the same figures stood at more than 80 infections per 100,000 people in Scarborough.

The highest rate of infections in Scarborough was seen this January when the NHS reported a weekly rate of infections of 1,676 per 100,000 people.

However, health organisations have warned of a rise in hospitalizations “which are only set to increase further in the autumn and winter months” as schools reopen, people return from holidays and social mixing moves indoors with the onset of colder weather.

This week, NHS England said that 26 million people are eligible for booster vaccines, with people aged 65 and over now able to book their autumn Covid booster through the national booking system.

People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed, and frontline health and care workers have been also able to book their latest booster doses as of mid-September.

Several pharmacies in Scarborough are currently offering walk-in vaccinations and the NHS website can be used to find the nearest one.

There are currently 77 Covid inpatients across the Scarborough and York Trust NHS hospitals, while two are in critical care.

According to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, winter remains the season when the threat from COVID-19 is greatest.

In July it said: “Over winter 2022 to 2023, it is anticipated that other winter respiratory viruses such as influenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus will return and could co-circulate with Covid-19.”