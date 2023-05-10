Small Talks Can Make a Big Difference this Mental Health Awareness Week, says YMCA Yorkshire Coast
People need to remember the importance of connecting with one another through small talk - as small talks can be the key to unlocking discussions that make a big difference to our mental health says YMCA Yorkshire Coast.
From Monday May 15, YMCA Yorkshire Coast is urging everyone across the coast to reach out and connect by starting small but meaningful conversations with friends, colleagues and the broader community as part of their Small Talks, Big Difference
initiative.
The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 (May 15 – 21) is anxiety and during the week YMCA Yorkshire Coast will host activities to raise awareness of mental health and tackle the persistent stigma surrounding it.
Tea Talks offer the opprtunity to have a cuppa and small talk with volunteers and events are taking place along the Yorkshire coast as follows:
Monday May 15 – Eastfield Library – 10am-1pm
Tuesday May 16 – Bridlington Community Hub – 10am-12pm
Wednesday May 17 – YMCA Scarborough – 10am-1pm
Thursday May 18 – Whitby Pavilion – 10am-1pm
Friday May 19 – Filey YMCA Shop – 10am-1pm
Liam Downey, General Manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast said: “It is essential that this Mental Health Awareness Week, we remember that anxiety is not a weakness or a personal flaw, and that we support those struggling with
anxiety by showing empathy and understanding.
"Together, we can break the stigma and create a more compassionate community for those living with anxiety.
“We hope that by offering a safe space and a listening ear over a cup of tea, we can foster an atmosphere of positivity in our community and bring about meaningful change.”