Small Talks Can Make a Big Difference this Mental Health Awareness Week, says YMCA Yorkshire Coast

From Monday May 15, YMCA Yorkshire Coast is urging everyone across the coast to reach out and connect by starting small but meaningful conversations with friends, colleagues and the broader community as part of their Small Talks, Big Difference

initiative.

The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 (May 15 – 21) is anxiety and during the week YMCA Yorkshire Coast will host activities to raise awareness of mental health and tackle the persistent stigma surrounding it.

Small Talks Make Big Difference says YMCA Yorkshire Coast

Tea Talks offer the opprtunity to have a cuppa and small talk with volunteers and events are taking place along the Yorkshire coast as follows:

Monday May 15 – Eastfield Library – 10am-1pm

Tuesday May 16 – Bridlington Community Hub – 10am-12pm

Wednesday May 17 – YMCA Scarborough – 10am-1pm

The initiative is part of Mental Heatlh Awareness Week

Thursday May 18 – Whitby Pavilion – 10am-1pm

Friday May 19 – Filey YMCA Shop – 10am-1pm

Liam Downey, General Manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast said: “It is essential that this Mental Health Awareness Week, we remember that anxiety is not a weakness or a personal flaw, and that we support those struggling with

anxiety by showing empathy and understanding.

There's always time for a cuppa and a chat

"Together, we can break the stigma and create a more compassionate community for those living with anxiety.