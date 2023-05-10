News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Small Talks Can Make a Big Difference this Mental Health Awareness Week, says YMCA Yorkshire Coast

People need to remember the importance of connecting with one another through small talk - as small talks can be the key to unlocking discussions that make a big difference to our mental health says YMCA Yorkshire Coast.

By Louise Perrin
Published 10th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:46 BST

From Monday May 15, YMCA Yorkshire Coast is urging everyone across the coast to reach out and connect by starting small but meaningful conversations with friends, colleagues and the broader community as part of their Small Talks, Big Difference

initiative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 (May 15 – 21) is anxiety and during the week YMCA Yorkshire Coast will host activities to raise awareness of mental health and tackle the persistent stigma surrounding it.

Small Talks Make Big Difference says YMCA Yorkshire CoastSmall Talks Make Big Difference says YMCA Yorkshire Coast
Small Talks Make Big Difference says YMCA Yorkshire Coast
Most Popular

Tea Talks offer the opprtunity to have a cuppa and small talk with volunteers and events are taking place along the Yorkshire coast as follows:

Monday May 15 – Eastfield Library – 10am-1pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tuesday May 16 – Bridlington Community Hub – 10am-12pm

Wednesday May 17 – YMCA Scarborough – 10am-1pm

The initiative is part of Mental Heatlh Awareness WeekThe initiative is part of Mental Heatlh Awareness Week
The initiative is part of Mental Heatlh Awareness Week

Thursday May 18 – Whitby Pavilion – 10am-1pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday May 19 – Filey YMCA Shop – 10am-1pm

Liam Downey, General Manager of YMCA Yorkshire Coast said: “It is essential that this Mental Health Awareness Week, we remember that anxiety is not a weakness or a personal flaw, and that we support those struggling with

anxiety by showing empathy and understanding.

There's always time for a cuppa and a chatThere's always time for a cuppa and a chat
There's always time for a cuppa and a chat
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Together, we can break the stigma and create a more compassionate community for those living with anxiety.

“We hope that by offering a safe space and a listening ear over a cup of tea, we can foster an atmosphere of positivity in our community and bring about meaningful change.”

Read More
Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind launch new Get Active project
Related topics:Mental Health Awareness WeekYorkshireYMCAScarborough