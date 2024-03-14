This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ‘No Smoking Day’ and the NHS say it’s a time for smokers to make a quit attempt, and for the rest of us to unite and offer encouragement and support to those on their quitting journey.

There are over 5.3 million adults in England who still smoke, and smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death in England. In fact, up to two in three smokers will die as a result of long-term smoking.

Almost every minute of every day someone is admitted to hospital in England with a smoking-related disease. In 2022-23 there were an estimated 400,000 hospital admissions in England due to smoking and one in four hospital patients is a smoker. This is why we have introduced stop smoking support services for people who are admitted to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smoking rates have reduced considerably since the first year of No Smoking Day 40 years ago. This year’s No Smoking Day campaign aims to continue this pattern and encourage people to quit by offering free proven resources and advice.

Rachel Johns, Deputy Regional Director of Public Health – North East and Yorkshire Office for Health Improvement and Disparities and NHS England, said:

“Smoking is still the single largest preventable cause of death in England. But the good news is that it is much easier to stop smoking when you get the right support and there are lots of options available to choose from. Getting expert support from your local stop smoking services means you’re three times as likely to quit for good.

“It’s never too late to quit smoking. When you quit smoking, there are almost immediate improvements to your health. Even if you have tried before, it is worth another attempt because lots of people give up for good after more than one attempt.”

Be part of the change and help build a smokefree generation. For free support to quit smoking, search smokefree.