One of the snakes that was found in the bin outside St Augustine's School

The unusual event happened in Scarborough yesterday afternoon (Wednesday June 29) when two snakes were discovered in a bin outside St Augustine's School on Sandybed Lane.

Police were called to the incident and quickly contacted the SeaLIFE centre for help and advice.

Speaking on behalf of Scarborough SeaLIFE centre Andy Turner said: "I got a bit of a surprise this morning when I discovered that two snakes had been found in a bin.

One of the Royal Pythons rescued from the bin outside St Augustine's

"One of our aquarists is a qualified reptile keeper and he has the correct facilities to house and home them, so they are currently with him.

"This is not how we would normally acquire animals!"

Jordan Woodhead, 28, who has taken the adandoned reptiles into his care, said: "The snakes are two royal pythons which are quite commonly kept as pets.

"They're not dangerous, but they can grow to between four and five feet long. They're a shy species which is not harmful to humans.

"I'm going to keep them for at least two weeks to make sure that they are in good health, that they shed their skin and that they've eaten. If there is anything wrong it should show up in that time.