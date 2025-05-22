This stunning heron enjoys the sunshine, by Beverley Senturk.This stunning heron enjoys the sunshine, by Beverley Senturk.
Snapshots of springtime in Scarborough submitted by our readers

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:31 BST
Please keep your fantastic pictures coming in! If you have a photo of Scarborough you would like to see featured on this page, send it to [email protected], along with your full name and a brief description of your image.

The spring flower bed display on the Esplanade, by Tony Freeman.

The spring flower bed display on the Esplanade, by Tony Freeman. Photo: Tony Freeman

A sunny picture of the Esplanade on South Cliff, by Dawn Humphrey.

A sunny picture of the Esplanade on South Cliff, by Dawn Humphrey. Photo: Dawn Humphrey

A gull soaks up the sunshine at Peasholm Park, by Barbara Bateman.

A gull soaks up the sunshine at Peasholm Park, by Barbara Bateman. Photo: Barbara Bateman

Peter Hunt captures the pretty colours at the Italian Gardens, South Cliff.

Peter Hunt captures the pretty colours at the Italian Gardens, South Cliff. Photo: Peter Hunt

