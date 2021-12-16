Snowman display wins Bridlington Christmas Tree Trail residents category

The organisers of the Bridlington Christmas Tree Trail have announced the winner of the ‘Residents Category’ of the competition.

This year’s winner is Sarah H of Cardigan Road who will receive a family ticket to the Bridlington Spa Christmas Pantomime.

A spokesman said: “Points were awarded for design, impact, recycle, reuse, and following the ‘Christmas Music’ theme for the trail.

“We would like to thank all entries for taking part.

“We would also like to thank Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry for helping with the judging and also Bridlington Spa for providing the tickets.”

