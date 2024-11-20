Snow on the Yorkshire coastSnow on the Yorkshire coast
SNOWY COAST: Readers share amazing images of the snow in Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby

By Louise French
Published 20th Nov 2024, 17:11 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 17:26 GMT
Snow fell for several hours this morning creating a winter wonderland along the Yorkshire coast.

Scarborough News, Bridlington Free Press and Whitby Gazette readers were quick to share their images online, and we’ve picked out some of the best to share with you here.

Take a look at our gallery of the day the coast turned white.

Feeding time

Feeding time Photo: Verity Franks

Cuddling up

Cuddling up Photo: Ayesha Ingham

Wrap up warm

Wrap up warm Photo: Holly Swaine

Time alone

Time alone Photo: Stuart Lawson

