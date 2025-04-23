'So excited and proud to get message from the King' - Filey couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss
They bought a brand new bungalow in Gildersome which cost £1,995 – Jenny said: “It’s amazing when you think how much property is nowadays.”
They have two daughters and now, four grandchildren.
Jenny and Roy moved to Filey nearly six years ago and she said it was “the best thing we ever did”.
"We absolutely love loving at the coast,” she said.
"Made lots of brilliant friends."
Roy used to be a garage manager and then worked in the textile industry at the same place as Jenny.
She was a secretary for three directors and worked at the same place for 30 years until retiring in 2005.
They both finished work at the same time.
Speaking about their interests, Jenny said: “We are both Christians so attend our church each week, and are involved with that.
"We love eating out and adore walking on the promenade in Filey almost every day.
"I like writing poetry and have written over 200 over the last few years.
"My secret to our happy marriage is plenty of Jameson’s and a bucket load of patience, and Roy’s is just saying ‘yes dear’.
"Only kidding, we laugh a lot and bicker a lot but we still love each other's company.
"We still love jiving and we do love a drink.”
The couple are both fans of rugby league side Leeds Rhinos rugby league.
“I have supported them since I started courting Roy when I was 14,” said Jenny.
They have also been all over the world on holidays – their favourite place was South Africa, with USA being a close second.
They now spend all of their holidays in England and love Warners holidays, especially Nidd Hall near Harrogate.
They also attend a lot of concerts with tribute acts in Bridlington and Scarborough.
The couple celebrated with a party for family and friends at Filey Sports Club, then went to Warners Thoresby Hall in Nottingham for five days.
Jenny said: “The best part of all was getting a message from the King, I was so excited and proud to receive it.”
