'So excited and proud to get message from the King' - Filey couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple from Filey have chalked up 60 years of wedded bliss – with a Royal message of congratulations on their diamond anniversary.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny, 79 and husband Roy, 82, got married on April 3, 1965 in Bramley, near Leeds.

They bought a brand new bungalow in Gildersome which cost £1,995 – Jenny said: “It’s amazing when you think how much property is nowadays.”

They have two daughters and now, four grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baldwins celebrate their diamond wedding.

Jenny and Roy moved to Filey nearly six years ago and she said it was “the best thing we ever did”.

"We absolutely love loving at the coast,” she said.

"Made lots of brilliant friends."

Roy used to be a garage manager and then worked in the textile industry at the same place as Jenny.

She was a secretary for three directors and worked at the same place for 30 years until retiring in 2005.

They both finished work at the same time.

Speaking about their interests, Jenny said: “We are both Christians so attend our church each week, and are involved with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We love eating out and adore walking on the promenade in Filey almost every day.

"I like writing poetry and have written over 200 over the last few years.

"My secret to our happy marriage is plenty of Jameson’s and a bucket load of patience, and Roy’s is just saying ‘yes dear’.

"Only kidding, we laugh a lot and bicker a lot but we still love each other's company.

"We still love jiving and we do love a drink.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are both fans of rugby league side Leeds Rhinos rugby league.

“I have supported them since I started courting Roy when I was 14,” said Jenny.

They have also been all over the world on holidays – their favourite place was South Africa, with USA being a close second.

They now spend all of their holidays in England and love Warners holidays, especially Nidd Hall near Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also attend a lot of concerts with tribute acts in Bridlington and Scarborough.

The couple celebrated with a party for family and friends at Filey Sports Club, then went to Warners Thoresby Hall in Nottingham for five days.

Jenny said: “The best part of all was getting a message from the King, I was so excited and proud to receive it.”