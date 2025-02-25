Social care Day of Action in Scarborough sees protestors call for Government to support the sector

'Enough is enough' - the St Cecilia's team raises awareness about the plight of social care. picture: Richard Ponter

A campaigner has hailed a Day of Action calling for urgent support for social care as a great success.

And Mike Padgham, Chair of the provider organisation, The Independent Care Group (ICG), has urged the Government to respond by bringing forward reform.

Mr Padgham – pictured with his son Aaron at Westminster - said: “This was an overwhelming show of support for action and sent a very clear message to the Government that we cannot wait any longer for reform.

“The numbers and the emotions on show demonstrated a real depth of feeling and desire for things to change.”

The St Cecelia's team make awareness about the plight social care. picture: Richard Ponter

A group of staff and management from Mr Padgham’s company, Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, gathered at its nursing home in Scarborough to stage their own protest and support the day.

Mr Padgham, who is Executive Chairman of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, joined Aaron Padgham, a Saint Cecilia’s Director and ICG Board Member, at the national Day of Action in London.

“Saint Cecilia’s Care Group and the ICG were proud to be a part of the Day of Action and hope it helps bring about long-awaited change,” added Mike.

“This was about giving a voice to people who rely on social care and those who provide it.

Mike and Aaron Padgham at the Day of Action event in Westminster.

“What we want to see now is the Government respond, to bring forward social care reform and to properly fund the sector so that we can get care to the two million people who currently can’t get it and pay staff properly for the amazing work they do.

“We need to see some action, especially in the light of reports that the start of cross-party talks on social care has been delayed.

"It speaks volumes that politicians can’t even make a start on talking about reform, let alone taking action.

"Social care deserves better.”

The day of action, organised by Providers Unite, a coalition of social care representatives, attracted thousands of protesters to a march in Westminster.

It called on the Government to review the impact the proposed increase in Employer’s National Insurance Contributions and rise in the National Living Wage will have on social care.

Campaigners want the Government to make social care providers, including hospices, exempt from the National Insurance increase or make more funding available to help social care providers meet rising costs.

The nursing home and Saint Cecilia’s Alba Rose Care Home in Pickering were included in a video used to promote the day of action.

The two homes feature in the video for the song, Who Cares? released by the ICG.

The song has been co-written by ICG Marketing Executive Brian Johnson and performed by co- writer, Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Boo Hewerdine.

It is raising money for the Care Workers Charity.

The song was performed during the day of action.