Society in Bridlington hosting children’s financial education sessions at library

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Bridlington are holding two events to help teach financial education to children at North Bridlington Library during the school holidays.

The team from the Bridlington branch will be hosting the events on Friday August 9 and Friday August 23 between 10.30 and 11.30am at North Bridlington Library on Martongate.

Visitors will be able to participate in the Society’s Money Minds sessions delivered by colleagues and suitable for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Money Minds is a free financial education programme consisting of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people of all ages and abilities.

Children complete activities from Yorkshire Building Society's Money Minds programme

Tracey Ibbotson, Customer Consultant at Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington, said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for parents, so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Bridlington. Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill. We really want to engage children and adults in the area to start conversations about money, and the sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through our activities.

“We’re committed to supporting our communities in teaching financial education and hope that our Money Minds programme will help to improve financial capability in the UK.”

Money Minds lessons are delivered by Yorkshire Building Society colleagues as part of their award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.

Topics range from keeping money safe for ages five to seven, planning a party to learn budgeting skills for children aged eight to 11, up to calculating interest and responsibilities to repay loans for older children.

Since the Society launched Money Minds in 2015 more than 35,000 children in the UK have benefitted from a lesson. Last year colleagues delivered over 1,000 sessions.