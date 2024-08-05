Sohhhh good!: Bill Bailey is a hit with the people of Scarborough (and the surrounding areas)

By Louise French
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
Bill Bailey brought the house down in ScarboroughBill Bailey brought the house down in Scarborough
Bill Bailey brought the house down in Scarborough
Comedy legend and musical maestro Bill Bailey had people laughing until their sides hurt at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday evening (August 2).

In a landmark show for venue, Bill Bailey become the first comedian to headline a show at the Open Air Theatre.

His trademark hair gone, he played on self-effacing jokes, referring to himself as a ‘pound shop Gandalf’ which had the audience in stitches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Strictly Come Dancing winner showed off incredible musical prowess throughout his set, leading sing-alongs (sort of!) and playing a plethora of musical instruments.

The gig was part of Bill Bailey's Thoughtifier tourThe gig was part of Bill Bailey's Thoughtifier tour
The gig was part of Bill Bailey's Thoughtifier tour

Bailey’s quick-witted comedy, intelligent play on words and acknowledgement that those in attendance came not just from Scarborough, but also the surrounding areas, were all a hit with the crowd.

Bill Bailey may have been the first stand up comedian to headline the venue, but with such a well-received performance, it is hoped there will be many more.

Next up are Alt-Metal pioneers Korn, who headline on August 8.

Related topics:Bill BaileyScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice