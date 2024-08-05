Sohhhh good!: Bill Bailey is a hit with the people of Scarborough (and the surrounding areas)
In a landmark show for venue, Bill Bailey become the first comedian to headline a show at the Open Air Theatre.
His trademark hair gone, he played on self-effacing jokes, referring to himself as a ‘pound shop Gandalf’ which had the audience in stitches.
The Strictly Come Dancing winner showed off incredible musical prowess throughout his set, leading sing-alongs (sort of!) and playing a plethora of musical instruments.
Bailey’s quick-witted comedy, intelligent play on words and acknowledgement that those in attendance came not just from Scarborough, but also the surrounding areas, were all a hit with the crowd.
Bill Bailey may have been the first stand up comedian to headline the venue, but with such a well-received performance, it is hoped there will be many more.
Next up are Alt-Metal pioneers Korn, who headline on August 8.
