Sohhhh good!: Bill Bailey is a hit with the people of Scarborough (and the surrounding areas)

Bill Bailey brought the house down in Scarborough

Comedy legend and musical maestro Bill Bailey had people laughing until their sides hurt at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday evening (August 2).

In a landmark show for venue, Bill Bailey become the first comedian to headline a show at the Open Air Theatre.

His trademark hair gone, he played on self-effacing jokes, referring to himself as a ‘pound shop Gandalf’ which had the audience in stitches.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner showed off incredible musical prowess throughout his set, leading sing-alongs (sort of!) and playing a plethora of musical instruments.

The gig was part of Bill Bailey's Thoughtifier tour

Bailey’s quick-witted comedy, intelligent play on words and acknowledgement that those in attendance came not just from Scarborough, but also the surrounding areas, were all a hit with the crowd.

Bill Bailey may have been the first stand up comedian to headline the venue, but with such a well-received performance, it is hoped there will be many more.

