Solicitors from across the Yorkshire Coast join forces with St Catherine's for Make a Will Week 2022

Left to right, Emma Silkstone (Crombie Wilkinson), Beth Worthy (Crombie Wilkinson), Ellie Fry (fundraiser, Saint Catherine’s), Catherine McNeill (Thorpe & Co) and Natalie Fenwick (Pinkney Grunwells).

People who have not yet made a will, could get one drawn up and help Saint Catherine's at the same time.

Make a Will Week 2022 is happening from April 25 to April 29 - and solicitors are already taking bookings.

Participating solicitors have kindly offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £125 or £200 for a matching pair. The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years for patient care.

Catherine McNeill, of Thorpe & Co, said: “We’re pleased to support the hospice again during Make a Will Week. It raises such a lot of money, which is needed more than ever. We’re happy to be involved and to support a great local cause.”

Natalie Fenwick, of Pinkney Grunwells, said: “It’s great to be able to support the hospice in this way and we’re delighted to be involved.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “A huge thank to all those solicitors who are taking part in Make a Will Week this year. It is an important date in our fundraising calendar and raises thousands of pounds each year for patient care, which is very much appreciated. A special thank you to Thorpe & Co for sponsoring our information leaflet for this year’s event.”

You can book in to speak to someone in Scarborough, Hunmanby, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington or Driffield. The appointment must fall between April 25-29.

Please mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.

For full details go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/make-a-will-week/The following solicitors are taking part:

SCARBOROUGH

Pinkney Grunwells - Mike Johnson - 01723 352125

Thorpe & Co- Lorraine Burnett and Catherine McNeill - 01723 364321

HUNMANBY

Pinkney Grunwells - Natalie Fenwick - 01723 890634

FILEY

Thorpe & Co - Sarah-Jane Pynn, Jessica Appleby, Jordan Brown - 01723 515555

WHITBY

Colin Brown & Kidson - Richard Evans, Ann Marie Moment and Pamela Allan - 01947 603391

Thorpe & Co - Maureen Lewis - 01947 603465

Pinkney Grunwells - Alison Jeffels - 01947 601122

MALTON

Crombie Wilkinson - Emma Morris, Emma Silkstone - 01653 600070

Pearsons & Ward - Emma Elwess, Lynne Smith, Laura Carter - 01653 692247

PICKERING

Crombie Wilkinson - Bethany Foster, Emma Silkstone - 01751 472121

BRIDLINGTON

Pinkney Grunwells - Victoria Moss, Natalie Fenwick, Christina Severn - 01262 673445

DRIFFIELD

Pinkney Grunwells - Amy Hook - 01377 253911