Solicitors with Scarborough, Filey and Whitby offices raise cash for The Rainbow Centre
The staff of Thorpe & Co Solicitors in Scarborough, Filey and Whitby offices have been busy fundraising for the Rainbow Centre, despite the pandemic and lockdowns.
By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:05 am
Updated
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:08 am
The staff nominate a charity each year and the nominated charity for 2020 was the Rainbow Centre.
However, fundraising activities were curtailed due to staff furlough and the need to socially distance.
The fundraising continued in to 2021 and the grand sum of £1,170 was raised.
Activities included cake sales, themed work days, tombolas and sweepstakes on Strictly and the Euros.
The money will be used locally by the Rainbow Centre to support those in need.