Solicitors with Scarborough, Filey and Whitby offices raise cash for The Rainbow Centre

Presentation of cheque from Thorpe & Co to The Rainbow Centre.

The staff nominate a charity each year and the nominated charity for 2020 was the Rainbow Centre.

However, fundraising activities were curtailed due to staff furlough and the need to socially distance.

The fundraising continued in to 2021 and the grand sum of £1,170 was raised.

Activities included cake sales, themed work days, tombolas and sweepstakes on Strictly and the Euros.