Some North Yorkshire residents to receive £190 supermarket vouchers - Find out who qualifies

Tens of thousands of households in North Yorkshire have already benefitted from the first six rounds of the Household Support Fund.

Thousands of low-income households across North Yorkshire are set to benefit from vital support to help to pay for essentials over the coming months, addressing rising food and energy prices.

More than £6 million has been allocated to several schemes across the county as part of the seventh phase of the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF) to ensure the money reaches those residents who need it most.

The funding will be used to bolster local foodbanks, help people to stay warm and well in their homes and help the households in greatest need, particularly families with children, older residents and anyone facing hardship with essential living costs such as food, energy and water bills.

Care leaver Thomas Woods is thankful for the support and encouragement he has received from North Yorkshire Council to ‘batch cook’ so he had a meal ready after a day at college, rather than buying expensive convenience food. Also pictured is Leaving Care case worker Scott Davy.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, said: “We know there are still many residents in our communities who struggle to pay for the everyday essential items which most of us would take for granted.

“That is where the Household Support Fund can step in, giving local organisations the tools and funding to help the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“They have been doing a wonderful job in the previous rounds. In fact, proving to be a lifeline for many households in North Yorkshire who have struggled financially as soaring food and energy prices continue to present challenges.

“Through the HSF scheme, our aim is to ensure no one in need struggles in silence and we would encourage everyone to look at the support available across the county and reach out.”

As well as £230,000 allocated to the North Yorkshire local assistance fund, which provides financial emergency support with food and utilities, £10,000 has also been set aside to provide essential help for care leavers on their journey to independence by providing the tools and skills to help with things such as meal planning, cooking, budget management and home maintenance.

Thomas Woods left North Yorkshire Council’s care system in November 2023 and is now attending college and living a safe, healthy and independent life in Harrogate.

However, the 19-year-old has found it challenging to balance his studies with housework and paying the rent, bills and preparing meals. He is thankful for the support and encouragement he has received from North Yorkshire Council to ‘batch cook’ so he had a meal ready after a day at college, rather than buying expensive convenience food.

He has also benefited from help and advice when feeling anxious or lonely.

He said: “Living independently can be daunting but it’s reassuring to know that the officers are there not only for monetary support but for the help in living independently and to discuss choices about further education.

“Higher food prices make it a struggle to find healthy, balanced meals. The council has provided guidance to use the foodbank if I needed to and prepare meals efficiently and on a budget which has helped enormously, especially after a long and busy day at college.”

Eligible households will again be able to claim supermarket vouchers to help pay for food and other essentials.

As with earlier rounds of the Household Support Fund, these households have been sent a letter from North Yorkshire Council containing an individual code. The code allows them to download a supermarket e-voucher quickly and easily through the online portal, with the option of a printed version.

Most people redeem their voucher through the user-friendly process without any assistance, but council staff are on hand to support residents over the phone, by e-mail or in person at seven main council offices.

Staff and volunteers at 42 libraries in North Yorkshire are also on hand to offer face-to-face support to people who do not feel confident in accessing their vouchers online.

People who receive the Household Support Fund direct award payment are:

· Residents who are getting a weekly discount of 75 per cent or more to pay their council tax bill through the means-tested council tax reduction scheme as of September 1, 2025. They will receive a single e-voucher for £190.

Cllr Phillips added: “For this phase we’ve extended the eligibility criteria to help even more low-income households, and I would urge anyone who is eligible and gets a letter to make sure they do redeem their voucher by Wednesday, November 12. Nobody will know when you use your voucher in the supermarket that you’ve had a Household Support Fund payment, it will look like any other voucher.”

The nine different supermarkets which people who are eligible can choose from are Aldi, ASDA, Farmfoods, Iceland, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose. Only ASDA, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose offer both in-store and online shopping.

More information about phase seven of the Household Support Fund can be found at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/householdsupportfund. People can also go into any North Yorkshire library or North Yorkshire Council office to find out more about the support that is available.