Soprano and pianist to entertain at Whitby lunchtime concert

The third Lunchtime Concert at Whitby’s St John’s Church will be a return visit by Jenny Hill, soprano, accompanied by Veronica Carolan on piano.

Their programme of English song on Friday August 15, is themed through different times of day – morning, noon and evening, and is entitled A Day in the Life.

Jenny Hill studied singing at The London College of Music in the days when it was situated in Soho - an education in itself.

She sang in the choir of St Paul’s, Covent Garden, The London Philharmonic Chorus and the Europa Singers.

As soloist, she has performed with various Early Music Groups, in London and the Home Counties, Yorkshire and Cornwall.

Jenny has directed several choirs of both adults and children, and currently leads Whitby West Gallery Singers, based at St John’s.

She has given many recitals of traditional folk song since moving to Yorkshire.

Veronica Carolan studied piano with Bridget Wilde (a pupil of Claudio Arrau) at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

She left to pursue theological training in Durham, serving in Teesside, Kent and Hertfordshire before moving to Sleights in 2014 to become Vicar of Lower Esk.

Now retired, she retains many links with her former parishioners and continues to enjoy making music through choral singing, playing handbells and accompanying singers and instrumentalists whenever the opportunity arises.

The concert starts at 11.45am, and entry is free, with retiring collection.

There will be no concert during Whitby Folk Week; the next date is August 29, when Simon Conning will be performing the complete Chopin Preludes.