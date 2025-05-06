Sparks charity steps up to meet growing demand for counselling services in Scarborough

Michelle Davison-Ward CEO of the Sparks Project with trustee Michael Whiteley

A Scarborough-based charity is stepping up to provide critical mental health support in the town, as demand for face-to-face counselling continues to rise.

Sparks, a grassroots charity operating from Barrowcliff and Eastfield, has expanded its counselling services thanks to funding and partnerships — but the team says it’s struggling to keep pace with the growing need.

“Working in partnership with Beyond Housing gave us the opportunity to access funding from Travis Perkins, which enabled us to build a purpose-built counselling room at our Barrowcliff premises,” said Michelle Davison-Ward, CEO of the Sparks Project. “We’ve also made essential alterations to our Eastfield location to offer a dedicated counselling space there too.”

Despite these advances, Sparks is managing a full waiting list. Local GP mental health nurses refer patients into the service, alongside existing Sparks clients who seek support.

The Sparks project is seeing increased demand for its services

Sparks delivers around 40 counselling sessions a week to local residents, but currently has no ongoing funding to sustain the service.

As an approved provider for Leeds Beckett University, Beverley College, York St John and Scarborough Counselling and Psychotherapy Training Institute, Sparks provides placements for 14 trainee Counsellors either BACP or UKCP members.

The organisation is now calling on the public to support its counselling service through donations, which can be made in person, by bank transfer, or through its Just Giving page on the Sparks website www.sparksproject.co.uk.

Sparks was founded in 2018 following research that revealed residents in Barrowcliff and Eastfield wanted a local, trusted, independent support service.

Some of the team members at the Sparks Project

The charity provides a range of holistic support services to help combat high levels of unemployment, crime, mental and physical health issues, addiction, and domestic abuse.

It operates across five core areas: crisis support, coaching, connection, counselling, and careers.

Services include food and fuel aid, suicide prevention, life coaching, group sessions including three baby weigh-ins, three crafting groups, one walking group, and one fitness group to combat social isolation, and career development support.

“Positioned at the heart of the estates, we serve as the first point of contact for many.” said Michelle Davison-Ward. “We are now actively looking for volunteers and particularly new trustees with expertise in fundraising, PR, or marketing.”

To get involved or find out more, contact Nichola Mack on 07840 702119.