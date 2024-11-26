Sparks Project opens new base in Eastfield to be more accessible to clients
Sparks has been working with those in need in Eastfield for the last three years.
Michael Whiteley, Director at Chaos Laboratory Ltd. and trustee at The Sparks Project CIO, said: “Our new base means we are so much more accessible to clients and we can offer more services to our clients.
“This expansion has been made possible through the generosity of Scarborough residents, businesses and organisations.
“We have had fantastic support from The Rotary Club of Scarborough and Scarborough Rugby Club who joined up to celebrate our opening.
“We also received substantial help from Travis Perkins and Beyond Housing in refurbishing the property and our Barrowcliff base.”
The Eastfield base is located at 52 Manham Hill and is available to anyone in the area that needs help and advice.
