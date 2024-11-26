Sparks Project opens new base in Eastfield to be more accessible to clients

L-R - Roger Cannon (Rotary), Sharon Tait (Business Development Manager at Scarborough Rugby Club, Nicky Grunwell (Sparks Life Coach), Michelle Davidson-Ward (Sparks CEO) and Trevor Bull (Rotary)

The Sparks Project, a charity which aims to support people in the areas of crisis, coaching, connections, counselling and careers, has opened a new base in Eastfield.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sparks has been working with those in need in Eastfield for the last three years.

Michael Whiteley, Director at Chaos Laboratory Ltd. and trustee at The Sparks Project CIO, said: “Our new base means we are so much more accessible to clients and we can offer more services to our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This expansion has been made possible through the generosity of Scarborough residents, businesses and organisations.

The Sparks team - Nichola Mack (Project Co-ordinator/Admin), Glenda Owenson, Nicky Grunwell (Life Coach), Zoe Speight (Life coach) and Michelle Davidson-Ward CEO.

“We have had fantastic support from The Rotary Club of Scarborough and Scarborough Rugby Club who joined up to celebrate our opening.

“We also received substantial help from Travis Perkins and Beyond Housing in refurbishing the property and our Barrowcliff base.”

The Eastfield base is located at 52 Manham Hill and is available to anyone in the area that needs help and advice.