Speak Out Community Support Group holding open day to celebrate new premises in Scarborough

Speak Out open day

Speak Out Community Support Group is open to anyone over the age of 18 and is inclusive to anyone who needs help with mental health.

A statement on the group's Facebook events page says : " After just over two years of Speak Out running, we have managed to secure our own permanent premises with the help of a £5000 grant from Sirius Minerals Foundation, a £200 cheque from the mayors fund and the continued fundraising we do.

"We would like this opportunity to share what we do with new faces as well as old and most of all to say thank you to everyone for the continued support in the running of Speak Out Community Support Group.

"We will have some leaflets and car stickers available, as well as the admin team to talk to anyone who may want support or to hear more about what we do.

"We will be celebrating with a small glass of Prosecco or alternatively soft drinks, tea & coffee.

"There will be a few nibbles and don’t forget a little bit of pocket change to have ago on the tombola stall. "

The group aims to help individuals speak out about real life everyday issues through peer to peer support online and in the community.

Speak Out Community Support Group aims to reach out to troubled people around the borough, offering support and a safe space for people to talk.

It began online and transitioned into face-to-face meetings in March 2020.

Speaking at the time, Founder Helen Speak said: "It was always been my plan to start online and then take it out into the community."

"I'm a people person and I like to meet people.

"I think getting people out of the house is also part of improving mental health and it helps people build friendships."

Each week, Helen chooses a topic to discuss - such as depression, anxiety or domestic violence - but group members are free to raise anything they would like help with.

Helen, originally from Halifax, moved to Scarborough seven years ago after 'a horrific few life events', including domestic violence.

She was supported into education, took several short courses and has volunteered with the Samaritans for five years.

The open day is today (Monday May 23) and will take place at 56 North Street, Scarborough from 3pm-5.30pm.