The Speak Out Family Fun Day takes place on July 16

The event promises to be fun for all the family and will feature a burger van, ice cream van, fire engine and bouncy castle.

Face painting will also be available as will a range of traditional fun day games including guess the name of the teddy or how many sweets are in the jar.

There will also be a number of stalls including the Sabroso cake stall and a Body Shop stall, there will be live music from the Counterfeit Celts.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scarborough based community support group is open to anyone over the age of 18 and is inclusive to anyone who needs help with mental health.

The group aims to help individuals speak out about real life everyday issues through peer to peer support online and in the community.

Speak Out Community Support Group aims to reach out to troubled people around the borough, offering support and a safe space for people to talk.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SpeakOutcsg