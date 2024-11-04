St Hilda’s Festival Chorus and Orchestra is putting on a special concert on Saturday November 9, celebrating the contribution made to music over many years by women composers.

Like in other spheres of life, until recently women composers were patronised and largely ignored, finding it difficult to have their work taken seriously and almost never performed.

Happily this situation is finally being rectified.

The Festival Chorus and Orchestra decided to perform Dame Ethel Smyth’s Mass in D, and invited the Tuesday Singers, the strings of the Festival Orchestra, Stephen Maltby and Tony Mason to make up a full programme of music by women composers.

St Hilda's Church on Whitby West Cliff.

The composers whose works are being performed are Florence Price, Elizabeth Poston, Maria Theresia von Paradis, Eleanor Daley, Amy Beach, Ruth Gipps and Ethel Smyth.

The chorus is being supported by the Vaughan Williams Foundation in staging this concert, which is on at 7pm, in St Hilda’s Church on Whitby West Cliff.

Tickets £10 on the door.