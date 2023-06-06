News you can trust since 1882
Special event for people who donated to new Whitby lifeboat's Launch a Memory campaign

Whitby RNLI coxswain Howard Fields and press officer Ceri Oakes were in Poole this past weekend at a special event for people who have donated to the Launch a Memory campaign on the town’s new Shannon Class lifeboat.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

They had the honour of meeting hundreds of the individuals who have put the name of a loved one on the lifeboat, Lois Ivan, and heard some of the stories behind those names.

Lois Ivan is due to arrive in Whitby this on Sunday June 11.

Whitby’s volunteer crew will be undergoing intensive training to make the Shannon its operational lifeboat.

Whitby RNLI coxswain Howard Fields with the new Shannon class boat in Poole.Whitby RNLI coxswain Howard Fields with the new Shannon class boat in Poole.
The new lifeboat will be at sea daily and the Trent Class lifeboat George and Mary Webb will remain on call and moored at the station.

Howard and Ceri said: “We would like to thank the LAM team and the tour volunteers in Poole who made it such a wonderful experience for all involved.

“We hope to put on something similar in Whitby.”

