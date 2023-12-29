Special faster Middlesbrough to Whitby train service to run on New Year’s Day
The special service, which passes through the spectacular Esk Valley, requires no pre-booking and dogs can travel for free.
Voted the ‘Prettiest line in England’, passengers can sit back in comfort as the train travels through the spectacular North York Moors and down the Esk Valley to Whitby.
The limited stop trains will depart from Middlesbrough at 09.53 and 14.50, calling only at Nunthorpe, Battersby, Danby, Glaisdale, Grosmont and Whitby, returning from Whitby at 11.25 and 16.22 with the same stops.
“This new service is an experiment. To ensure it becomes a regular event, we need your support!” said Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership Chairman Alan Williams.
“So please come along and join us for a grand day out – and if possible bring some friends! And don’t forget dogs go free!”
For further details visit: eskvalleyrailway.co.uk