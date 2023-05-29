The memorial service at the Bridlington War Memorial on Wellington Road will take place on Saturday, June 24 at 11.30am.

The service will take place before the Armed Forces Day parade and this year is particularly special as it will pay tribute to Royal Engineer Staff Sargeant Malcolm Banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S/Sgt Banks lost his life in Northern Ireland in 1972 and his name is being added to the town’s war memorial.

This year’s Community Armed Forces Day in Bridlington will take place on Saturday, June 24. Credit: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR

A spokesperson from Bridlington Town Council said: “All operation banners veterans are most welcome to join S/Sgt Banks’ family and attend this special service on Bridlington Armed Forces Day.

"Please pray for sunshine and support the Community Armed Forces Day – and the very special memorial service in Bridlington."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large crowds are expected to, once again, turn out for the annual armed forces day and will be well attended by veterans, cadets and various uniformed organisations.

The event, held between noon and 4pm, will start at the war memorial.

The memorial service for Royal Engineer Staff Sergeant Malcolm Banks will be held from 11.30am at the Bridlington War Memorial.

The parade will ‘step off’ at the war memorial and will wind its way through the town before passing the Saluting Dias, manned by the day’s VIPs, at the Yacht Club on South Marine Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a host of stalls and ex-military vehicles on show in front of the lifeboat station, entertainment, the Royal British Legion Riders and ex service associations stalls outside the Yacht Club.

There will also be militaria displays at the Yacht Club and in front of the RNLI building on the seafront.

One of the highlights of the day will be an aircraft formation flypast at 2pm.

This is subject to weather, aircraft serviceability and various permissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad