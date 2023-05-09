The memorial service was held on may 7, 39 years after the original tragedy which occured on the same day in 1984.

Wreaths were laid by Councillor Vic Leppington, Flamborough Parish Council, and by Geoff Traves, Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty nine years ago two fishing boats, the coble ‘Carole Sandra’ and the ‘North Wind III’, were both lost close to Flamborough cliffs- resulting in the loss of seven lives.

Sombre gathering at memorial in Flamborough to commemorate the double fishing boat tragedy of May 7, 1984. Credit: Mark Smailes

Four men set out on the Carole Sandra from Bridlington Harbour and although the weather was initially good, winds began to pick up. Waves 15ft high began to strike the boat as it got out to sea.

It is unknown how the boat was sunk- no distress call was raised, however the alarm was raised when a bow was spotted sticking out of the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Wind III answered the call to assist with the search. On board were five members of a sea angling club from Doncaster, as well as captain Palmer Cockerill and his son David, who were from Bridlington.

The boat was attempting to investigate something they had seen in the water, but a huge wave hit them suddenly and washed all of the men overboard.

A short eulogy was read by Paul Arro at memorial and wreaths placed at the commemorate to those who lost their lives. Credit: Mark Smailes

Palmer and David Cockerill were trapped under the capsized hull. Fortunately, they found an air pocket which allowed them to survive 20 minutes until they washed ashore, where a number of fishermen had gone down the cliffs at Newgum to help rescue both men. An RAF helicopter recovered a survivor from the water, while another clung to the boat winch and was lifted to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the Cockerills, two of the Doncaster anglers, Alan Sutcliffe and Roger Mokryj, managed to survive. Unfortunately the three remaining anglers, who were all in their 20s, all perished.

Palmer Cockerill's daughter Janet said at the time: "The seas came from nowhere. They were in freak weather conditions. My father was shocked - he just couldn't understand it."

The Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group was formed to commemorate the 1909 and the 1984 fishing boat tragedies, both of which have memorials in the village centre at Flamborough.

Those lost from Carole Sandra: Peter Brigham, Guy Brigham, George Gray and Barrie Shilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad