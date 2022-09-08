Special memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Scarborough

The people of Scarborough twice extended a warm welcome to the Queen who visited during her jubilee tour in 1975 and for a second time when she opened the Open Air Theatre in 2010.

On each occasion she was blessed with glorious sunshine, seeing both the town and its people at their very best.

During her 2010 visit, the Queen was greeted on arrival by four-year-old Scarlett Dunn whose father George who attended Friarage and Raincliffe Schools, was a member of the Queen’s Royal protection squad.

The Queen accompanied by the Mayor of Scarborough does a walkabout to meet the people at Scarborough Railway Station

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of Scarborians lined the route to see the Royal Party travel through the town as Her Majesty officially opened the newly restored Open Air Theatre in Northstead Manor Gardens by unveiling a plaque,

A sea of Union Jacks filled the venue as a flag waving crowd of over 6,000 people greeted the Queen’s arrival with a deafening cheer.

Scarborough News photographer Andrew Higgins said at the time: “I was walking backwards as I took the photos, so didn’t see the crowd, but the sound of their cheering was immense! It was a great reaction, and I could see the Queen’s beaming eyes at the sight and sound”.

Accompanied by Mayor of Scarborough Cllr Bill Chatt, the Queen was introduced to several leading figures within the town including Jim Dillon, chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council and the then newly elected MP, Robert Goodwill.

Delight on the faces of the Queen's party as they arrive to huge cheering and flag waving from the crowd of 6,000. 102086z

The Queen was treated to entertainment from the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Rounders group.

For the second engagement of her visit, the Queen visited Hares Leap Farm Shop, near Burniston, a Duchy of Lancaster property, where she was presented with flowers by the owner’s daughter Lily Smith.

The Queen then went on to the Blacksmith’s Arms in Cloughton where she enjoyed her first ever pub lunch.

Our monarch reigned with dignity and grace and she will be sadly missed by our nation.

The Queen's visit to Scarborough in July 1975.

We would like to extend our condolences to members of the Royal Family at this very sad time.