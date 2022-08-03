Special walk-in Covid-19 clinic for children aged 5-11 and 12 in Year 7 to take place at Bridlington Hospital

A special walk-in clinic for children aged 5-11 or 12 and in Year 7 will take place at Bridlington Hospital (Community services) Monday, August 8 between 10am and 4pm.

The City Health Care Partnership is running a number of extra walk-in clinics for younger age groups across the East Riding during the summer holidays on behalf of the local NHS vaccine team.

A spokesman said: “Some children will now be due for their second Covid-19 dose which should be 12 weeks after their first dose for most children. If your child still needs to get their first vaccine, it’s not too late.

“Public health continue to encourage parents and carers to get their children vaccinated to give them long-lasting protection against serious complications of infection to the virus – including any future waves due to new variants. Children will also gain some protection from any mild symptoms.”