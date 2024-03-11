Specialised care costs calculator has launched in East Riding
People receiving social care through the council may get financial support to help pay for care. However, people usually have to contribute to the cost, and this is determined through a financial assessment.
The care costs calculator enables residents to understand what contribution they are likely to pay for different types of care – at home or in a residential home.
Two calculators are available: one looking at long-term residential care, and one looking at care at home or in the community, such as day services or independent supported living.
The calculator asks a few questions about a person’s individual circumstances, including income amounts, benefits, savings, investments and more.
Councillor David Tucker, cabinet member for adults, health and care said: “We want people to understand what their care contributions will be, to help them make decisions that are right for them or a loved one.
"We know that when a person needs social care it can be an already stressful time and we hope the care costs calculator provides some information to residents to help them make fully informed decisions.”
Visit eryc.link/payingForCare to access the care costs calculator.The council can also support people to ensure they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to, such as Attendance Allowance, Personal Independence Payment and Carer’s Allowance, visit eryc.link/helpforhouseholds to find out more.