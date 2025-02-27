Specialist care service in Scarborough aiming to recruit staff

A new specialist care service in Scarborough is looking to recruit staff.

Asters specialist care is dedicated to supporting individuals living with learning disabilities and/or autism.

It will be represented at Scarborough Job Fair on Friday February 28 at the Street in Scarborough, from 11am.

Lynne Taylor, Director of Asters Specialist Care, said: “As Asters eagerly awaits CQC registration to launch its new local service, we are actively seeking passionate and dedicated individuals to join our team.

Lynne Taylor, Director of Asters Specialist Care.

“If you are considering a career change and are interested in working for an organisation that prioritises a culture of shared values, beliefs, and best practices, we invite you to come along and explore what Asters has to offer.

“Asters is committed to providing high-quality homecare/supported living services, as well as emergency placements, bespoke to the individual assessed need.

"We believe that every individual deserves the highest standard of care, and we are committed to making a positive impact in their lives.

"If this resonates with you, and you are eager to contribute to a compassionate and dynamic team, we encourage you to visit our stall at the fair.

“Discover how you can play a vital role in being a part of this dynamic and driven team, come along and take that next step in advancing your career with Asters Specialist Care.

“Our sister company, Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, will also be at the fair alongside Asters, so please come along and join us to explore exciting future career opportunities.”

For more information on Asters, contact Lynne on 07912 026049.