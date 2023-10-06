Wardrobes is an immersive adventure in learning for primary school children, devised by KIT Theatre and produced by ARCADE. Photo: Stew Baxter

ARCADE’s theatre project called ‘Wardrobes’ has been commissioned by East Riding Libraries and funded by Arts Council England.

The project will immerse year 4 and 5 students at Bempton, Burton Agnes, Hilderthorpe and Martongate primary schools in a four week adventure that ties into their curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London based specialist children’s theatre company, KIT Theatre, will be travelling to the East Riding to deliver exciting immersive education programmes in schools.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre group will be working with ten classes from primary schools in Bridlington which will include special trips Bridlington Spa and North Bridlington Library. Photo: Stew Baxter

Hannah Davies, ARCADE Executive Producer, said: “We are so excited to be bringing Wardrobes to Bridlington school children. We worked with KIT to bring Wardrobes to primary schools in Scarborough back in 2020.

"It was such a joy to see how excited and engaged the children were and we had some feedback from teachers saying it was the most impactful project they had witnessed in 20 years.”

Each class will be paired up with their very own time traveller, a historical figure from the past inspired by their teaching topics. Students will be guided by their teacher and the KIT Theatre team to research the social context of each time traveller’s life, bringing their classroom learning to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each class will also go on a visit to Bridlington Spa for a backstage tour, and be part of an exciting performance finale at North Bridlington Library as part of the project.

Wardrobes will be delivered in participating Bridlington primary schools in the Autumn term 2023.