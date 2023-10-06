Specialist theatre company to work with selected Bridlington primary schools during autumn term
ARCADE’s theatre project called ‘Wardrobes’ has been commissioned by East Riding Libraries and funded by Arts Council England.
The project will immerse year 4 and 5 students at Bempton, Burton Agnes, Hilderthorpe and Martongate primary schools in a four week adventure that ties into their curriculum.
London based specialist children’s theatre company, KIT Theatre, will be travelling to the East Riding to deliver exciting immersive education programmes in schools.
Hannah Davies, ARCADE Executive Producer, said: “We are so excited to be bringing Wardrobes to Bridlington school children. We worked with KIT to bring Wardrobes to primary schools in Scarborough back in 2020.
"It was such a joy to see how excited and engaged the children were and we had some feedback from teachers saying it was the most impactful project they had witnessed in 20 years.”
Each class will be paired up with their very own time traveller, a historical figure from the past inspired by their teaching topics. Students will be guided by their teacher and the KIT Theatre team to research the social context of each time traveller’s life, bringing their classroom learning to life.
Each class will also go on a visit to Bridlington Spa for a backstage tour, and be part of an exciting performance finale at North Bridlington Library as part of the project.
Wardrobes will be delivered in participating Bridlington primary schools in the Autumn term 2023.
Visit hello-arcade.com/wardrobes-brid For more information.