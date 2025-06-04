Spectacular fire act Doble Fuego.

A spectacular fire performance is set to be one of the star attractions at a forthcoming charity night in Whitby.

The Charity Variety Show is on at Eighteen91 – formerly Chapel on the Hill, on Whitby’s Brunswick Street – on Saturday June 28, and features Doble Fuego, who specialise in fire eating and body burning to actually breathing fire - a showstopper for any event.

Hypnotist David Bolton will also be wowing the audience on the night while bands Indigo and Fast Katz will be providing musical merriment.

The variety show is raising cash for charities Whitby, Scarborough and Ryedale Disablement Action Group (DAG), Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help (WHISH) and Whitby & Esk Valley Active Travel.

The event is on from 5pm to 11pm.

Tickets cost £25 each. Seated tickets have sold out, but lots of room to stand. There is also a bar.

Contact Rachel Clarkson on 07874 280470, Eighteen91 on 07580 133027 or Eyemazing on 07751 493119.