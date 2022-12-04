News you can trust since 1882
The Whitby Krampus Run 2022.

Spectacular photographs from the Whitby Krampus Run 2022 - and the legend of the 'evil Santa'

The Whitby Krampus Run took place this weekend.

By Rebecca Marano
2 days ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 10:16am

It took place on December 3, 2022.

Participants started from the historic Whitby bandstand overlooking the harbour before passing the whalebone arch and finishing at the foot of the statue of James Cook.

One of Whitby’s many quirky events, the Krampus run relates to the legend of Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon figure who punishes misbehaving children at Christmas.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty headed along to the run.

1. Whitby Krampus Run 2022

The run started from the historic Whitby Bandstand situated overlooking Whitby's harbour at the foot of the Khyber Pass.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. onecms_c7d44cb5-507e-48da-a8f8-50ae74770414.JPG

Participants made a spectacular effort with their costumes this year.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Whitby Krampus Run 2022

They wore masks and the horns of the Krampus.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Whitby Krampus Run 2022

Krampus was created as a counterpart to kindly St. Nicholas.

Photo: James Hardisty

