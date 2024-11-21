Spectacular Winter Woodland light display returns to Sewerby Hall and Gardens

The spectacular Christmas light show at Sewerby Hall

The hugely popular Winter Woodland light display will be returning to Sewerby Hall and Gardens between Friday 6 and Sunday 22 December.

The dazzling event features an impressive light display which is supported by special effects, lighting up the grounds of Sewerby Hall and Gardens into the night.

The event is sure to wow families and visitors alike, getting everyone into the festive spirit.

Brand new to 2024, Winter Woodland will feature never seen before light installations which centre around a festive theme.

Visitors will be able to take a leisurely stroll down Gingerbread Lane, having the opportunity to take selfies along the way.

Also new to 2024, the event will feature an immersive light tunnel.

The public will be able to become part of the story during their visit with festive characters including a Baker, Puss in Boots and the Golden Goose along the light trail to keep everyone entertained with their jolly interactions.

For those who wish to become fully immersed in the experience the Golden Goose will leave golden eggs throughout the spectacular trail which can be used to magically defeat the Old King Troll and rescue Christmas!

The celebration will also continue inside Sewerby Hall where a new exhibition will take visitors on a journey of discovery, exploring the history and adaptions of the much-loved fairy tale: Puss in Boots.

No need to worry about getting peckish along the way, food and drinks will be available from the Clock Tower Café, Stables Pizza Company, Love Hog Roast and Peaky Grinders.

The courtyard marquee will house a licenced bar from Louisianna Bars.

Refreshments will also be available to purchase along the route including tasty, toasted marshmallows.

To help visitors fully enjoy the experience there are set arrival times to choose from each evening, check the website for the available times.

Relaxed performances will be held on Wednesday, December 11 and Monday, December 16 with the full experience recommencing from 5.30pm.

Relaxed performances will feature reduced volume, no lasers, no haze or smoke machines, and the characters in the woodland will be aware of sensory needs.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: ‘’The new Christmas light show at Sewerby isn’t just a visual spectacle; it’s a way for families and the community to come together and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

‘’The illuminations are a brilliant addition to the attraction and offer a mesmerizing experience to wow the senses.

‘’As well as the light display there is lots of entertainment as well as festive food and drink, we hope to see lots of people take the opportunity to come along and enjoy this exciting event!’’

See the light show from 2023 here: https://eryc.link/winter-wonderland-2024

For more information, pricing and to book visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winterwoodland/