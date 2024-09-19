The burial service for Private Henry Moon. Photo: Sgt Jimmy Wise/MoD

A World War II soldier who hailed from Speeton has been laid to rest – 80 years after being killed in action in 1944.

Private Henry Moon, who served with the Green Howards at the Battle of Arnhem as part of Operation Market Garden, was laid to rest with full military honours at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery on Wednesday (September 18) during a poignant ceremony.

The service, held alongside Lieutenant Dermod Anderson’s burial, was organised by the MoD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre, also known as the MOD war detectives.

Modern-day British Army personnel from The Royal Yorkshire Regiment and the Army Air Corps – the modern-day equivalent units of the men being buried – carried the two coffins to their resting place and fired a military rifle salute.

Private Henry Moon. Photo courtesy of the MoD

Both soldiers fought during the fierce fighting at Arnhem during a major airborne offensive aimed at securing strategically-important crossings over the Rhine.

When the remains of British service personnel from historic conflicts are discovered, the Ministry of Defence Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre attempts to identify the deceased through research and DNA testing and will attempt to contact living relatives so that they can be involved in the burials and memorials which follow.

MOD war detective Tracey Bowers said: “It has been a privilege to identify these fallen soldiers and to give them the dignified burials they deserve while offering closure to their families.

"Henry was recovered by the Dutch Recovery and Identification Unit, led by Captain Geert Jonker

Soldiers from The Royal Yorkshire Regiment carry Private Henry Moon’s coffin to the burial site. Photo courtesy of the MoD

"He was discovered at town called Bemmell while workers were clearing some ordnance during a large road widening scheme taking place in the area. The company stopped work and called in Geert’s team who professionally recovered Henry.

"It seems he has been buried in an emergency shallow grave and if there was a grave marker it had long gone.

"With any investigation and research in trying to identify a casualty what you need are clues starting with a nationality – found alongside him was his rifle, ammunition and other artefacts that assured he was British, but the main one was that he was found with a Green Howards Cap badge.

"Identifying a regiment is essential as you can then reduce that 6,000 missing to a smaller number as you look at only Army (nor RAF/RM etc) and only those from The Green Howards.

The Moon family home (left) in Speeton. Photo courtesy of Tim Coleman

"Geert and his team then estimated height and age from the casualty.

“I am grateful to the Dutch team for its dedicated work, and for the help many local people have given us. It is lovely having so many family members present to make these services truly personal.”

Claire Horton CBE, Director General of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, said: “As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of one of the most daring Allied operations of the Second World War, it is both fitting and poignant to honour the bravery of two men who fought in Arnhem – Pte Moon and Lt Anderson – who now rest in our cemetery.

“The CWGC’s Arnhem Oosterbeek Cemetery has been a focal point of commemoration for the Battle of Arnhem since the end of the Second World War, with the sacrifice of nearly 1,500 wounded and killed soldiers at the heart of our mission to protect their legacy and educate future generations.

Private Henry Moon’s final resting place at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery. Photo: MoD

“We will care for their graves, and those of their comrades, in perpetuity and to ensure their legacy will never be forgotten.”

The Battle of Arnhem, part of an allied plan to liberate the Netherlands and force a route into Germany, raged between September 17 and 25 1944.

By the end of the week, Arnhem remained in Nazi hands and nearly 2,000 Commonwealth and Allied soldiers had been killed.

Although its objectives were not achieved, Market Garden remains a remarkable feat of arms due to the determination and courage shown by the soldiers. It also led to the liberation of a large part of the Netherlands at a time when many civilians were close to starvation.

Private Moon was one of four sons born to Herbert Moon and his wife Ann. Before enlisting into The Green Howards in March 1942 Henry was working as an apprentice joiner.

Following his training at No. 5 Training Centre at Richmond Barracks, Private Moon was posted to 10th Battalion The Green Howards on July 22 1942. On January 16 1943 he embarked for the Middle East and disembarked in Egypt on March 20 1943.

He was posted to 7th Battalion The Green Howards on May 13 1943. On July 10 1943, the battalion took part in the invasion of Sicily landing near Avola. Private Moon was wounded in action in Sicily on July 18 1943. On October 9 1943 he rejoined the battalion which returned to the United Kingdom the following month.

On June 6 1944 – D-Day – 7th Battalion The Green Howards took part in Operation Overlord, landing at Gold Beach at 0800 hours. They remained in North West Europe, advancing across France and Belgium that summer. On September 17 1944, Operation Market Garden was launched, and 7th Battalion The Green Howards crossed the Dutch border and fought their way to the Nijmegen bridgehead.