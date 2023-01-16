The spelling mistake was shared widely online by amused residents.

Rather than painting “town centre” onto the carriageway, workmen missed out the second T and accidentally wrote “town cenre” instead.

The blunder was spotted on Northway, at the junction with Victoria Road, outside the Jobcentre on Friday January 13 and was shared widely on social media.

Amused residents shared their delight at the spelling faux pas, with some suggesting that the workers “wouldn’t have far to walk to the job centre”, or had just “popped off for a T break”.

The error has since been fixed by Yorkshire Water's contractors. (Photo: Yorkshire Water)

Pictures of the gaffe show a stencil outline for all six letters, but the word was mistakenly started one character to the right, meaning the workmen ran out of room.

The same spelling mistake was reportedly made on Valley Bridge Road.

