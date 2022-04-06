Spend, Spend, Spend show in the Spotlight at popular Bridlington venue

Spotlight Theatre will stage Spend Spend Spend from Tuesday, April 26.

A performance of Spend, Spend, Spend, created from the original book by Vivian Nicholson and Stephen Smith, will take place from Tuesday, April 26 to Saturday, April 30 with an afternoon matinee on Sunday, May 1 at 2.30pm.

Vivian won the first mega-jackpot on the football pools.

Her rags to riches and back to rags story took her through five husbands, fast cars, bankruptcy and booze.

The venue is also featuring the comedy Are Your Being Served’ by Green Ginger Productions from Friday, May 20.

The theatre has announced the exciting news that is is to host a production of John Godber’s classic play ‘Bouncers’ in October.

The production is set in and around a northern nightclub called Zoo, with the action focusing on the exploits of the four doormen and their customers.

A spokesman said: “Leading the way with live and pure theatre, Spotlight is bringing to the stage another fantastic production. The theatre, run by its members for the community, is alive and kicking in Bridlington.

“Bouncers creates a vivid picture of the relentless hedonism of northern night life with its raw energy, flashing disco lights , and raucous lads and lasses out on the town.

“Brought to you by Park Street Performing Arts Centre we are delighted to say that this is the newly updated edition of the play.”