Spirit of Yorkshire's Filey Bay whisky is a first for family owned Dutch importer

David Thompson and Spirit of Yorkshire whisky director Joe Clark

The team at two family-owned businesses are collaborating to make Yorkshire single malt whisky available in the Netherlands.

Spirit of Yorkshire's Filey Bay is the first English whisky brand to join fourth-generation importer, wholesaler and brand builder De Monnik Dranken's portfolio in its 106-year history.

Luuk Olde Monnikhof, Managing Director and Co-Owner of De Monnik Dranken, is excited about the new collaboration: "In recent years, we have strategically expanded our import portfolio and identified a premium whisky brand from England with a rich heritage as a missing piece.

“Filey Bay whisky, renowned for its distinct character and outstanding quality, fits seamlessly with our premium spirits portfolio.

“The fact that both Filey Bay and De Monnik Dranken are family-owned businesses enhances our connection and underscores the shared values that will drive our partnership.

“We are excited to start this collaboration and look forward to a fruitful partnership with the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery team."

David Thompson, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, based in Hunmanby near Filey, said: "We're delighted to be working with De Monnik Dranken to bring Filey Bay whisky to the Netherlands.

“As a business with family at its heart, their desire to create a sustainable legacy for the future instinctively chimes with our own.

“The De Monnik Dranken team truly understand how our field to bottle process is so integral to creating great tasting whisky, as well as our approach of respecting tradition but doing things our own, Yorkshire, way."

De Monnik Dranken launched Filey Bay single malt whisky at the Art of Drinks show in Amsterdam on 26th October.

Oldenzaal-based De Monnik Dranken is a respected importer, beverage wholesaler and brand builder for the Dutch market. It employs over 140 people and has earned a reputation for its high-quality portfolio of wines and spirits from over 35 different countries.

Spirit of Yorkshire is one of only a few distilleries worldwide that use 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky.

Filey Bay single malt whisky is available throughout the UK and in 11 export markets including China, Japan, USA, France, Italy and Switzerland.