Spitfire replica will take pride of place at Scarborough's Armed Forces Day

A life-size replica of Britain’s most famous wartime aircraft will stand proud on Scarborough seafront as pilots take to the skies to celebrate Armed Forces Day later this month.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the resort to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

The North Yorkshire Council-hosted event, which this year is being sponsored by Skipton Building Society, takes place on June 28 and starts at 11am with a welcome from the Scarborough Town Crier.

It runs through until 5pm.

The artistic director of Animated Objects, Lee Threadgold, with the nose of the replica Mk1 Spitfire model which will take centre stage at Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “Armed Forces Day provides us with both an opportunity to look back and pay tribute to those who gave their lives to defend the freedoms we all enjoy on a daily basis, but also enables us to show gratitude for the roles our soldiers, sailors and airmen are currently playing around the world to keep people safe.”

One of the main attractions of this year’s event is being created by local arts organisation, Animated Objects.

The replica Mk1 Spitfire is inspired by aircraft that featured in the Battle of Britain and is being constructed to match the dimensions and design of the original.

The artistic director of Animated Objects, Lee Threadgold, said: “The Spitfire is by far one of the most ambitious projects we’ve ever undertaken.

The Yorkshire Corps of Drums who will be performing at Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day event on June 28.

“It’s such a landmark piece of engineering and aviation history that people recognise every curve and facet of the aircraft at first sight and it’s our job to ensure we recreate that faithfully for visitors to the Armed Forces Day event in Scarborough.”

North Yorkshire Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Kevin Foster, said he was proud of Scarborough’s involvement in the annual day.

He said: “Speaking with our soldiers, I know how important events like this are to them and their families.

“In times such as those we are currently living in, the importance of our Armed Forces is brought into sharp focus and it is right we recognise the crucial role the play.”

Last year’s Armed Forces Day parade in Scarborough. Photos: John Westgarth.

Spectacular flypasts form an integral part of the day’s events. This year, there will be five displays, all with a military connection.

The director of R5 Air Displays Ltd, Charles Skiera, said: “The Royal Air Force will be sending the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring the Dakota, Hurricane and Spitfire.

“That will be particularly poignant in this, the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, with the sounds of the Merlin engines echoing around the South Bay.”

In addition, there will be flypasts from a 1930s Tiger Moth, Rich Goodwin in his jet powered muscle biplane, the Starlings Aerobatics Team and Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer, who gained his wings at the former RAF Linton on Ouse, in a RAF Typhoon.

Back on the ground, the Yorkshire Corps of Drums will be playing a range of traditional military marches and selections on drums and flutes in front of the lifeboat station.

The former Drum Major of The Honourable Artillery Company and currently a side drummer with The Yorkshire Corps of Drums, Greg Tunesi said: “Our traditional music goes back to Tudor times, and we take pride in keeping the sound of drums and flutes alive in Yorkshire.”

Visit www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk for more.