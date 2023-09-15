Spooktacular Halloween event returns to SEA LIFE Scarborough - here's how to get tickets

SEA LIFE Scarborough is welcoming back its Halloween event which will see residents help a Sea Witch look after her ocean home. (Pic: Nick Mailer)

Get ready to dive into some ‘spook-splash-tic’ fun as SEA LIFE Scarborough transforms from aquarium to ascarium this Halloween!

Guests are invited to explore all the chills and thrills of the ocean as they follow an immersive trail to help SEA LIFE Scarborough’s Sea Witch look after her ocean home and fellow sea creatures by completing magical challenges throughout the aquarium.

Not only will there be an excitingly eerie trail for visitors to enjoy, but guests will also be able to meet the Sea Witch, tackle visual games and activities and receive a reward for completing the ‘spook-splash-tic’ challenges.

The events take place between Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, November 5 and is priced from £16, which includes admission into the SEA LIFE Centre.