Spooktacular Victorian-gothic ‘Tales from the Grimoire’ stage show planned at Black Lion at Halloween

Tales from the Grimoire will take place from 8pm on Halloween at the Black Lion on High Street.

They will be guided by host Tom Morris through the horrors that lurk, under the enthralling narrative intertwined with music performed by local artists.

‘Tales from the Grimoire’ is presented by local band Argham, known for its progressive rock which incorporates a variety of the three-piece’s favourite genres.

This Halloween the band will be putting on a Victorian-gothic stage show narrated by Argham’s keyboardist Tom Morris, which is interspersed with Argham’s own music, and the tunes of featured acts Sproose Moose and the Speedholes and Ian ‘Screamo’ Hayward.

A spokesman for the event said: “Inspired by Tales from the Crypt and with similarities to the Twilight Zone, Tom’s Victorian Gentleman will lead the audience through the horrors which surround them in a narrative anthology.

“The music to accompany this will be dark and thematic and the band has announced that new music is to be presented for the very first time.

“Argham has quietly been building up their audience, featuring at the Beats for Ukraine charity event in the summer, which saw them receive massive applause.

“Jamie ‘Sproose Moose’ Hayward will be making an appearance dressed in his own Victorian-gothic attire.

“He and the Speedholes will be playing an original set followed by Halloween-themed covers to keep you shivering at the edge of your seat.

“Sproose Moose and the Speedholes are frequent players at both open mic nights in Bridlington, and anyone familiar with those nights will recognise Sproose Moose’s welcoming persona and excited playing style.

“Also joining these acts on the stage is Ian Hayward, presenting his own style of covers that have been popular with audiences at the Bull and Sun, Queens, and Black Lion.

