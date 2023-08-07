Sports clubs asked to help develop new vision for sports and leisure services across North Yorkshire

Clubs, organisations and community networks in North Yorkshire are being invited to help develop a new vision for sports and leisure services in the county.

North Yorkshire Council is launching phase one of its review of sports and leisure provision with a short survey.

The council wants to refocus its leisure services to better support the physical and mental well-being of individuals and communities and to make it easier for everyone to be active.

The aims for the council include increasing participation in physical activity for people of all ages, how it can better meet the needs of urban and rural populations, areas of greatest need and reducing health inequalities, improving value for money and the sustainability of the leisure facilities, improving the energy efficiency of the facilities and reducing carbon emissions, and providing fulfilling and rewarding career opportunities.

The councill also hope to find out how it can extend services beyond leisure centres and develop outreach services and how it can better work in partnership with community sports groups and other partners.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “We’re one of the largest council leisure providers in the country. There are also hundreds of community-based sports clubs that are vital for people of all ages to be able to play sport, be active and be connected.

“We think this presents opportunities for us to work together to make it easier for people to move more and get active as part of their daily life. This is a key focus for us during our review.

“We are also looking at the condition and management of our facilities, but we are not making decisions on the future of individual sports and leisure venues at this stage.

“The review is a long term programme so there will be many opportunities for wider consultation about the formation and delivery of any future changes.”

The survey asks clubs, organisations and community networks if they think the council is focusing on the right themes for the review. It also invites them to share their thoughts on how they currently interact with council sports and leisure services and what other support they would like to see.

Many of these audience groups have been contacted directly and provided with a direct link to the survey. Any others that would like to take part can complete the survey at www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisurereview

The survey will be open until Thursday, August 31.

If any representatives of clubs, organisations and community networks would prefer more information before completing the survey, they can attend one of two online Teams meetings on Wednesday, August 16.

Registration for either the noon to 1pm or 6pm to 7pm session is via email to [email protected]

As part of the review, the council is also working closely with local and national key partners such as Sport England and North Yorkshire Sport.