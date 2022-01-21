Spotlight Theatre preparing to stage three live productions – find out more here and to buy tickets

The West Street venue will be hosting Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine, a one-character play in the form of a monologue, from Tuesday, February 22 to Saturday, February 26 with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Sunday, February 27.

Members of Bridlington’s popular Spotlight Theatre are preparing to stage three live productions over the next few months.

The West Street venue will be hosting Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine, a one-character play in the form of a monologue, from Tuesday, February 22 to Saturday, February 26 with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Sunday, February 27.

A performance of Spend, Spend, Spend, created from the original book by Vivian Nicholson and Stephen Smith, will take place from Tuesday, April 26 to Saturday, April 30 with an afternoon matinee on Sunday, May 1 at 2.30pm. The theatre is also featuring the comedy ‘Are Your Being Served’ by Green Ginger Productions from Friday, May 20.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Leading the way with live and pure theatre, Spotlight is bringing to the stage three fantastic productions.

“Despite setbacks due to Covid 19 the theatre, run by its members for the community, is alive and kicking in Bridlington.

“We love to share our love of theatre with members of the public.”