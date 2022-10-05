Spotlight Theatre set to host tasty play ‘The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband’ in November – find out more here

The cast of three features Graham Beeston as the faithless husband Kenneth, his wife Hilary is played by Sasha Walker-Allen and the new young wife, Laura, is played by Shania Paige. Photo submitted

The popular venue will present the ‘The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband’ by Debbie Issitt during the first week of November.

The play was first produced in 1991 but is set in the sixties.



A spokesman said: “Spotlight regulars will recognise cast members who have appeared regularly in both musical and drama productions The play is directed by Joan Sanders.

“This is the story of a man who leaves his old, jaded wife for a younger, prettier model. Some might say this is an old and outdated story on which it might be challenging to have a new take.

“There are many revenge stories where the discarded wife takes steps to ‘teach’ her unfaithful husband a lesson.

“There are few like this. In spite of its gruesome title the play is both tragic and comic; food and sex also feature in this tale of a woman scorned and together they make in interesting recipe for another successful production.

“The play begins with a dinner party thrown by the discarded wife on the 3rd year anniversary of her ex-husband’s new marriage.

“The story of his betrayal is told in a series of flashbacks finally returning to the dinner party and the unexpected final scene.

“The music accompanying the action is a mixture of the overture from Rossellini’s Barber of Seville and the songs of Elvis Presley.”