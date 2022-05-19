Spotlight Theatre to host heart-warming comedy drama ‘One Day I’ll Fly Away’

Spotlight Theatre, on West Street in Bridlington, is preparing to showcase ‘One Day I’ll Fly Away’.

By Phil Hutchinson
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:20 pm
The heart-warming comedy drama by Janet Shaw will run from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26.

A spokesman at Spotlight said: “The play is full of humour, pathos and sentimentality, leaving you not knowing whether you should be laughing or crying.”

The popular venue’s Buy-a-Brick campaign, which is looking to raise £12,000 to create much-needed storage by acquiring part of the building next door, has now reached the £9,500 mark.

Anyone who purchases a brick will go into a draw where three lucky winners will be special guests for a show of their choice.

Visit www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk for more details about the show and the Buy-a-Brick campaign.

