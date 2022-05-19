Spotlight Theatre to host heart-warming comedy drama ‘One Day I’ll Fly Away’

The heart-warming comedy drama will run at Spotlight Theatre from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26.

A spokesman at Spotlight said: “The play is full of humour, pathos and sentimentality, leaving you not knowing whether you should be laughing or crying.”

The popular venue’s Buy-a-Brick campaign, which is looking to raise £12,000 to create much-needed storage by acquiring part of the building next door, has now reached the £9,500 mark.

Anyone who purchases a brick will go into a draw where three lucky winners will be special guests for a show of their choice.