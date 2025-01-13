Spring Moorlander services return to North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The Spring Moorlander 'is an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the moors'

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced the return of its Spring Moorlander services, inviting guests to indulge in a delicious hearty meal while journeying through the breath-taking North York Moors National Park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departing from Grosmont Station, the journey spans the NYMR’s historic 18-mile line to Pickering Station, returning to Grosmont in approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

Kathryn Watson, Catering Manager at NYMR, said: “Our Spring Moorlander services are a great start to the year, combining the charm of heritage rail travel with a fresh and delicious seasonal menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the moors while enjoying fine dining with friends and family.”

Tickets start at £95 per person for lunch services.

For more information and to book, visit www.nymr.co.uk/spring-moorlander