Spring Moorlander services return to North Yorkshire Moors Railway
Departing from Grosmont Station, the journey spans the NYMR’s historic 18-mile line to Pickering Station, returning to Grosmont in approximately two hours and 45 minutes.
Kathryn Watson, Catering Manager at NYMR, said: “Our Spring Moorlander services are a great start to the year, combining the charm of heritage rail travel with a fresh and delicious seasonal menu.
"It’s an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the moors while enjoying fine dining with friends and family.”
Tickets start at £95 per person for lunch services.
For more information and to book, visit www.nymr.co.uk/spring-moorlander
