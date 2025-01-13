Spring Moorlander services return to North Yorkshire Moors Railway

By Louise French
Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:51 BST
The Spring Moorlander 'is an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the moors'The Spring Moorlander 'is an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the moors'
The Spring Moorlander 'is an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the moors'
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced the return of its Spring Moorlander services, inviting guests to indulge in a delicious hearty meal while journeying through the breath-taking North York Moors National Park.

Departing from Grosmont Station, the journey spans the NYMR’s historic 18-mile line to Pickering Station, returning to Grosmont in approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

Kathryn Watson, Catering Manager at NYMR, said: “Our Spring Moorlander services are a great start to the year, combining the charm of heritage rail travel with a fresh and delicious seasonal menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the moors while enjoying fine dining with friends and family.”

Tickets start at £95 per person for lunch services.

For more information and to book, visit www.nymr.co.uk/spring-moorlander

Related topics:North Yorkshire Moors RailwayTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice