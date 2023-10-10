St Cecilia's Care Group sponsor new uniforms for Speak Out mental health group

Lee Sayo, Kay Obrien, Helen Speak (founder), Val Richies & Aaron Padgham (St Cecilias).

The group aims to reach out to troubled people across the borough by offering support and a safe space in which they can talk.

Members of the Speak Out team were delighted to meet with Aaron Padgham from St Cecilia’s who came along to visit the office and find out a little bit more about the work the team do.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Lee Sayo said: “As a group we are delighted to have our new uniform sponsored by St Cecilia's Care Services and we can’t thank Mike Padgham and his business enough for this.

“The Group has been going strong for almost four years and it’s nice to have some recognition from a local business."

The group aims to help individuals speak out about real life everyday issues through peer to peer support online and face to face conversation.

Speak Out Community Support Group is open to anyone over the age of 18 and is inclusive to anyone who needs help with mental health.

Mr Sayo said: "We operate from our office on North Street in Scarborough, where we meet face-to-face three times a week.

“We also have online social media which is very useful for members if they are not ready to take the step to meet face to face.